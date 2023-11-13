Ireland Faces Conveyor Belt of Storms This Winter

Ireland is facing a "conveyor belt" of storms this winter, the Chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group has said following the departure of Storm Debi. Keith Leonard said jet streams are currently in a position for further storms to be formed over the winter months. Speaking on RTÉ's Six One News he said that people will have to be vigilant through the winter.

He said:"The jet streams seem to be in a position to give us a conveyor belt of storms, hopefully not too many more but we will have to be vigilant over the winter." Substantial progress has been made in restoring normal systems and operations across the country following the impact of Storm Debi. Local authorities across the country have been working hard with ESB Networks, Irish Water and other agencies in restoring and recovering operations, Mr Leonard said. He said the worst impact was seen around Galway city with extensive flooding and tidal flooding. Other counties including Westmeath, Longford, Dublin, Meath and Louth had a significant number of trees down with disruptions to road network

