Surprising Meeting of Ukrainian and Sudanese Leaders in Shannon Airport

A surprising September meeting in Shannon Airport of two leaders from Ukraine and Sudan has been cast in a new light, following revelations over the last week in the Ukrainian media. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office released a picture of him meeting General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, in a room in Shannon Airport on 23 September.

Mr Zelensky was returning from Canada and the US, where he had addressed the United Nations General Assembly. The text accompanying the image described the meeting as"unscheduled," saying"we discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia". No Irish Government representatives would have been present for what the Department of Foreign Affairs described as a"technical stopover". The meeting surprised many, but the specifics of the reason for it have become somewhat clearer with the publication by the Kyiv Post of footage it said it obtained from sources in the Ukrainian intelligence service

