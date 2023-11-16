Man who murdered Ashling Murphy had 'a lucky escape' when targeting another woman

Gardai believe Josef Puska was set to attack a different woman near a van before he murdered Ashling Murphy - but she had 'a lucky escape' when a man appeared. Evil Puska had stalked Ann Marie Kelly as she walked her dog, but she managed to get away on the afternoon of January 12, 2022. But Puska - who was 'hellbent' on targeting a woman that day - went on to kill primary school teacher Ashling.

The depraved thug brutally stabbed the primary school teacher 11 times in the neck while she was out for a run on the Grand Canal in Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly. READ MORE:Ashling Murphy murder: Jozef Puska would kill again and keep on killing says top psychologist The 33-year-old, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, will be sentenced to life tomorrow after he was convicted last week of killing 23-year-old Ashling. Ms Kelly, who the prosecution said was a 'compelling witness' in the case, had come across Puska twice that day as she walked her dog. The first time was in the town when she noticed someone behind her on a bik

