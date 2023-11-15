Father jailed for hatchet attack in misguided sense of chivalry

A father of five who carried out a hatchet attack on a man in his fifties in a “misguided sense of chivalry” because his girlfriend had a grudge against him has been jailed for five years. Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim in the case was left with a fractured skull, broken teeth and facial fractures in the incident which occurred last year.

Judge Colin Daly was told that David Long of Leitrim Street in Cork called to the house of a cousin of his then girlfriend in Middle Glanmire Road in the city on the evening of January 18, 2022. His girlfriend at the time had been there for about an hour at this point. READ MORE - Musician who was told to stop playing rebel songs in his local pub receives support from Wolfe Tones star The victim in the case opened the door to Mr Long. The 39 year old assailant had a scarf covering his face and his hood was pulled up. He was carrying a hatchet in a bag. In a victim impact statement the injured man said that he was subjected to a “terrifying, savage, beating” which happened in the “sanctuary” of his hom

