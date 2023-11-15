Woman Beats Pancreatic Cancer and Returns to College to Help Others

Pamela Deasy survived a “silent cancer” to return to college after her diagnosis at 46 years old. The Cork woman found out she had pancreatic cancer, which is incredibly hard to treat and kills five in every six people diagnosed with it in Ireland. However, four years on, she has not only received clear scans, but has now returned to college in the hopes of helping other cancer patients.

Pamela explained that she wasn’t aware of the symptoms for pancreatic cancer, which are: tummy pain or back pain, digestive problems, jaundice, noticeable change in bowel habits, a new diagnosis of diabetes or diabetes that’s getting harder to control and unexplained weight loss. She told RSVP Live: “I wouldn’t have known any of the symptoms. I would have known there was something wrong with me for a couple of weeks before my diagnosis, but I had no ongoing symptoms. The issue for me was the tiredness

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.