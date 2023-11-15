Man Raises Awareness of Pancreatic Cancer After Wife's Death

Niall Rochford is determined to improve awareness of the early signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer following the death of his wife, Stella, just eight weeks after diagnosis. 'It's my mission now, having experienced the savagery of this disease,' says Niall about the devastation when his 55-year-old wife was diagnosed with inoperable and terminal tumours on her pancreas and liver on May 20th, 2022.

'The reason pancreatic cancer isn't talked about so much is because there are very few survivors to advocate for it.

