Israeli shelling ‘kills at least 12’ at Indonesian Hospital, while 28 premature babies are taken across the border into Egypt

Heavy fighting has erupted around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israeli forces focus on medical facilities that they say Hamas militants are using for cover. A shell has struck the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza and a medical worker inside the facility.

Israel’s northern advance came a day after the World Health Organisation evacuated 31 premature babies from the al-Shifa Hospital. At least 28 were transported to Egypt on Monday. They were among more than 250 critically ill or injured patients stranded at the hospital days after Israeli forces entered the compound





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli army finds Hamas tunnel at Gaza hospitalThe Israeli army discovered a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital. The army also found a vehicle containing a large number of weapons. Hamas denies using the hospital for military purposes.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Tunnel in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military has discovered a tunnel in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, which Hamas uses to block Israeli forces from entering their command centers and underground assets.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Hamas says it shot at Israeli troops pressing GazaHamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early today as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in GazaFighting in densely populated areas and moving underground could strip Israel of some advantages

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widensIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »