Lack of enforcement in lineout laws

Lacking the drama of scrum penalties that can on occasion lead to match-winning kicks at goal, the lineout doesn’t garner as many TV studio takes or column inches. Nonetheless, the laws of that particular set-piece are not being enforced. Law 18.10 states that each team must form “a single line parallel to and half a metre from the mark of touch on their side of the lineout between the five-metre and 15-metre lines. The gap between the lines must be maintained until the ball is thrown in.
” In other words, there needs to be a metre between the teams. The trend of both sides not respecting that gap has been prevalent for a long time now. The World Cup, with all of the extra eyeballs, highlighted it further to an extent, without anything changing. The phenomenon has continued with domestic action now at the forefront of the gam
