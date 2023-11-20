Lack of enforcement in lineout laws

Lacking the drama of scrum penalties that can on occasion lead to match-winning kicks at goal, the lineout doesn’t garner as many TV studio takes or column inches. Nonetheless, the laws of that particular set-piece are not being enforced. Law 18.10 states that each team must form “a single line parallel to and half a metre from the mark of touch on their side of the lineout between the five-metre and 15-metre lines. The gap between the lines must be maintained until the ball is thrown in.

” In other words, there needs to be a metre between the teams. The trend of both sides not respecting that gap has been prevalent for a long time now. The World Cup, with all of the extra eyeballs, highlighted it further to an extent, without anything changing. The phenomenon has continued with domestic action now at the forefront of the gam





🏆 2. IrishTimesSport » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish U21 racism case closed due to lack of evidenceA racism case involving the Republic of Ireland has been closed by FIFA due to insufficient evidence.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Irish U21 racism case closed by FIFA due to lack of evidenceA Republic of Ireland Under-21 substitute was allegedly racially abused as he warmed up during a friendly match against Kuwait Under-22s in Austria on June 19

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Dozens of electric buses not in use due to lack of charge pointsDozens of zero-emission buses ordered by the National Transport Authority 18 months ago are not yet in service, partly due to delays in installing charging infrastructure at two Dublin bus depots.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Dublin needs more of a New York state of mind when it comes to the marathonInfrastructure restrictions along the course of the Dublin City Marathon add to the sense there are many parts of the race barely tolerated by the city

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Emirates pressure on UN echoes deepening Arab dismay at lack of ceasefire in GazaThe sole Arab member of the United Nations Security Council normalised relations with Israel in 2020 but war is causing fresh divisions

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Progress in tackling cancer stalls due to lack of dedicated funding, charity warnsA future where no one dies of cancer ‘lies within our grasp’ if given sufficient political priority, says Irish Cancer Society chief

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »