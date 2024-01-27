Ireland's Eurovision contenders to compete on The Late Late Eurosong special

All six of the contenders to represent Ireland in the Eurovision will battle it out on The Late Late Eurosong special on Friday, January 26th at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. The six hopefuls vying to be Ireland's representative in the Eurovision will compete during The Late Late Eurosong special. Louis Walsh-managed Irish boyband, Next in Line, is the final contender to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden.





