Storm Isha Causes Widespread Disruption in Ireland

The entire country was under a Status Orange Wind Warning, with Galway, Mayo and Donegal all coming under a Status Red Wind Warning, for the evening while the named storm leftshut up while Storm Isha smashed the coastal county bringing down the iconic clock tower in Eyre Square, but the winds were strong enough to deter one daredevil diver jumping off Blackrock Tower in huge waves.

The storm also brought widespread travel disruption as more than 100 flights were cancelled with bus routes impacted due to trees and fallen powerlines blocking roads making it impossible to drive to parts of the country.as Storm Isha lashed the west coast. It is understood the driver, a man in his 40s, swerved off the road at around 6:30pm in Lisduff, between Ballindine and Claremorris. While the worst of the storm is over for Ireland, a Status Yellow Wind Warning is still in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo with a Met Office Yellow Wind Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, also still activ





