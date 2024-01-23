Ireland begin Six Nations campaign with World Cup review

BY THE TIME you’re reading this, Andy Farrell’s Ireland will have done their World Cup review as a group. Well, they might be heading towards the end of it if things really dragged on. Their first meeting together this afternoon, as they assembled in Dublin ahead of the Six Nations, involved discussing what they can learn from last year’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand. This is standard practice, in fairness.

Nearly every national team begins a new campaign by reviewing what they did the last time they were together. There has been plenty of URC and Champions Cup action since October but Ireland’s last outing together was a painful one. They want to be better than they were at the World Cup. So today, they’ve been digging into some of the stuff they didn’t get right in France. “We’ll be open and honest,” said Farrell earlier today at the Six Nations launch at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. “It’s the only way you move on, by addressing things and we’ll certainly be doing that over the next couple of week





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who will start as blindside for Ireland in the 2024 Six Nations?Peter O'Mahony is technically the man in possession, but there are other contenders for the blindside position. The article discusses the potential options and the importance of a strong lineout option. Tom Ahern is highlighted as a promising player for the future.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Peter O'Mahony named captain of Irish rugby team for Six NationsPeter O'Mahony has been named captain of the Irish rugby team for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. This will be his 11th time captaining the team in his 13-year Test career.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

IDA Ireland Urges Republic of Ireland to Cut Electricity Prices and Bridge Energy GapDevelopment agency IDA Ireland has warned energy regulators that the Republic of Ireland needs to cut electricity prices and bridge the gap between demand and supply to attract investment and create jobs. The agency's chief executive, Michael Lohan, emphasizes the importance of successfully bridging the gap.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Ireland's Hopes for 2026 World Cup Qualification DwindleThe FAI faces the reality of reduced financial support and a decline in the national team's ranking as Ireland's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup diminish.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Andy Farrell: 'the journey continues' for IrelandIreland's head coach, Andy Farrell, discusses the team's journey and their upcoming match against France in the Six Nations. He emphasizes the importance of being in contention on the final weekend and sees the tournament as a continuation of the World Cup.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Ireland Ranks High in International MetricsIreland is perceived as the third happiest and third most generous country, and the 18th best regarded country in the world. It has the highest quality of life in Europe and a low divorce rate. Ireland also excels in areas like literacy rate, life expectancy, and tertiary education.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »