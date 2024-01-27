Feud Cast Shines at New York Premiere

With a stellar cast including Naomi Watts, Demi Moore and Chloë Sevigny, Feud is a perfect cocktail of style and spite…and we can’t wait to watch!took place in New York this week at the Museum of Modern Art and has brightened up these dark days of January with a ‘fashion-off’ on the red carpet between cast members. They adhered to the dress code of black and white – a homage to Truman Capote’s famous Black and White ball, which took place at the Plaza Hotel in 1966.

Chloë Sevigny wore a Christopher John Rogers gown, Naomi Watts stunned in black lace Givenchy couture, Calista Flockhart was demure in Zuhair Murad, while Demi Moore dressed on a swan theme in a bespoke feathered Balmain number. Designer Zac Posen was also on the red carpet – he dressed the actresses in the serie





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exploring the Spectacular Beauty of Upstate New YorkRóisín Ní Mhórdha shares her experiences and love for Upstate New York, particularly The Catskills, a region known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Irish Comedian Finds Success in New YorkKatie Boyle, an Irish comedian, shares her journey from pursuing a career in fine arts to becoming a full-time comedian in New York City.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Mayo's Aspirations for the Upcoming LeagueA look at Mayo's aspirations and hopes for the upcoming league season, as they aim to finish third and face New York after the final.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

New Measures to Tackle Academic Misconduct: Students Using AI May Face PunishmentStudents may be punished if caught using artificial intelligence under new measures to tackle academic misconduct. A white paper on academic integrity has been circulated to all higher education providers and is scheduled to be published in 2024.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

New Additions to the Lexicon of 2023From ‘bare minimum Monday’ to ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’, some additions to the lexicon of 2023 sounded less painful than others

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy’s new radio show reviewReview of Ryan Tubridy's new radio show on Virgin Radio UK debut

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »