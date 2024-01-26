Cork Artist Bambie Thug Competes to Represent Ireland at Eurovision

Eurosong is just around the corner and we have some really incredible artists competing to represent Ireland at Eurovision this year. We caught up with Cork artist, Bambie Thug whose song is entitled Doomsday Blues, a relatable title to say the least! The non-binary artist is a force to be reckoned with, a completely independent artist who has amassed over 45k monthly listeners via their unique, self-styled Ouija Pop.

Hey Bambie! Congratulations on getting to Eurosong, are you nervous about Friday? I’m slightly nervous, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit nervous, but I am excited. I’m excited and nervous, combined. I know! It would be so amazing to represent Cork and I feel like really for the last few years anyways Cork hasn’t had any kind of like spotlight on it at all! This place is so fruitful for poets, poetry and dance and like it’s got the school of music, and it got this beautiful, classical conservation, like it’s so chocker block full of art, here. I’d love to represent my city obviously and you know what Cork fans are like, their mental, so that would be grea





VIP Magazine » / 🏆 24. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IDA Ireland Urges Republic of Ireland to Cut Electricity Prices and Bridge Energy GapDevelopment agency IDA Ireland has warned energy regulators that the Republic of Ireland needs to cut electricity prices and bridge the gap between demand and supply to attract investment and create jobs. The agency's chief executive, Michael Lohan, emphasizes the importance of successfully bridging the gap.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

116 Cork Street: From Easter Rising to Urban Regeneration116 Cork Street, Dublin 8, played a role in the Easter Rising and is now part of a rental operation run by landlord Marc Godart. The house has been refurbished and is now available to book as a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Michael Flatley's Co Cork mansion repairs to cost €30m, court hearsAlleged damage to Michael Flatley’s Co Cork period mansion will cost €30 million to repair, some €5 million more than previously claimed, the Commercial Court has heard. The former Riverdance star has submitted a surveyor’s report in support of his claim that there are unsafe levels of toxic chemical residue at Castlehyde manor, including on the wall surfaces in the pool, spa and cinema areas. The survey letter outlines that the ceilings, which are inset with “decorative guild gold”, have been extensively damaged by contamination, fire and smoke and must be replaced in keeping with heritage specifications.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Páirc Uí Chaoimh: A Stadium Stumbling from One Crisis to AnotherThe article discusses the ongoing issues and crises faced by Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork, Ireland, and suggests a humorous rebranding solution.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Scouting Ireland faces governance crisis over child-protection concernsInternal divisions within Scouting Ireland and allegations of current child-protection shortcomings made by two board members have thrown the youth organisation into a fresh governance crisis.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Flawed Information in Ireland's Asylum Seeker ProcessLeo Varadkar defends the current asylum seeker process in Ireland, but it is filled with flawed information. Sources claim that hardly anyone is deported if their application is rejected.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »