Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Toy Show debut tops TV ratings in Ireland

Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Toy Show debut was the most watched programme last year, according to the annual top TV moments. According to viewing figures released by TAM Ireland/Nielsen Media, The Late Late Toy Show in November once again outperformed all other programming for the year, with over 1.5 million viewers tuning in, while Patrick Kielty’s debut as host of The Late Late Show on September 15 also drew a Top 10 breaking audience.

Kielty's hosting of the New Year's Eve Show saw him feature in the Top 50 most watched programmes for a third time. The figures also revealed the Dublin Riots on November 23 featured among the most-watched programmes in Ireland last year, with an average of 527,000 people tuning into RTÉ's Prime Time, making it the 29th most-watched programme last year, while 790,000 people tuned into The Nine O'Clock News that night as the events unfolde





