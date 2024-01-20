High Court Upholds Revenue Bill Against Dublin Landlords

The High Court has upheld a Revenue bill of over €3 million in outstanding tax and interest against Dublin landlords Paul Howard and Una McClean. The investigation into their tax affairs began in 2009 after a report was made to Revenue about their cash rent collection. Despite being involved in other business ventures, the couple was uncooperative during the investigation. Revenue obtained information from banks and financial institutions to support their case.





