Circuit Court Judge Convicted of Sexual Assault

A Circuit Court judge has been convicted of sexually assaulting six young men in the 1990s. The offences occurred between March 1991 and November 1997 in Co Dublin. The judge, Gerard O'Brien, was teaching at a second level school at the time. The complainants were aged between 17 and 24, while O'Brien was in his thirties. The case has been adjourned for sentencing.





