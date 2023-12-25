Ireland Ranks High in International Metrics

Irish people may protest otherwise, but Ireland regularly appears near the top of every positive metric when measured against other countries. After New Zealand and Canada, Ireland is perceived to be the third happiest country and also the third most generous, according to the 2023 Anholt-Ipsos National Brands Index (NBI) It is perceived internationally to be the 18th best regarded country in the world as a nation brand.

Given that the top 10 is dominated by the largest countries in the world, this is an achievement for a small country.Ireland has the highest quality of life in Europe, according to the lifestyle magazine Dailybase which used 12 factors to determine including GDP, access to healthcare, cost of living and salary. Ireland was ahead of Norway (2nd) and Netherlands (3rd). Ireland has a divorce rate of just 0.6 per 1,000 people, far below the average of other countries. Ireland also scored high in areas like average literacy rate, life expectancy, and tertiary educatio





