High Court appoints provisional liquidators to prepaid card firm

The High Court has appointed joint provisional liquidators to a firm that issues prepaid cards allowing customers to buy goods and services throughout the European Union. PFS Card Services Ireland Ltd employs 144 people, 112 of whom are based in counties Wicklow and Meath. The court appointed insolvency practitioners Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary as provisional liquidators to PFS Card Services Ireland Ltd.





