Manager pleads for leniency for convicted hurler

The manager of the Limerick senior hurling team and reigning All-Ireland champions, John Kiely, asked a judge today not to jail star Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes following his conviction for violent disorder at nightclub six years ago. Mr Kiely, who is a school teacher, pleaded with Judge Dermot Sheehan to give four-time All-Star, Hayes, “a second chance”.

However, Mr Kiely who would hope Hayes will be available for selection when the Limerick hurling team chases its fifth successive All-Ireland title later this year, acknowledged Hayes had “let down” his family, teammates, and his loyal young fans “who look up to him”. READ MORE: All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes found guilty of two counts of violent disorder, acquitted of assault charge Hayes, (25), had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm to self employed carpenter Cillian McCarthy outside the Icon on October 28, 2019, as well as two counts of violent disorder, inside and outside the club on the same nigh





