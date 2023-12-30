Green Party Leader Calls for Better Flood Mitigation Plans

Green Party leader says plans to mitigate flooding must include greater grassland and forestry management and better use of natural flood plains. Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan: 'It’s likely, unfortunately, that 2024 will be when the El Niño effect really kicks in and we don’t know where, we don’t know exactly what form the weather disruption will be, but it’s likely we’re going into a difficult year.

' There was serious flooding in several counties as a result of storms and heavy rainfall in recent months, including in Cork where there was reported this week that rainfall was at 'unprecedented levels' at times in 2023 and that it has been the warmest year on record. At a round-table interview with reporters, Mr Ryan, the Green Party leader, was asked if he was confident enough had been done to mitigate the damage caused by floods or if it could be expected again in 2024





