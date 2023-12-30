Oddly, Naoya 'Monster' Inoue's knockout of Marlon Tapales accentuated Katie Taylor's latest crowning glory. Inoue became the fourth active boxer to become a two-weight undisputed champion. The only four boxers to fully unify titles in two separate weight classes since the four-belt era began are Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Claressa Shields, and Katie Taylor. Despite recent doubts, Taylor proved wrong the consensus that she was doomed to a second defeat to Chantelle Cameron.
Taylor's real Christmas present was spending time with her family in Bray
