Calls for Control of Mobile Use in Primary Schools

The minister for education has been urged to control mobile use in primary schools, with one parent saying they were like a ‘pacifier’ for impressionable children, and another claiming they were bombarding kids with pornography and other unsuitable material. Amid a high-profile public debate over phone usage, Norma Foley received more than two dozen pieces of correspondence from concerned parents, political colleagues, teachers, and school principals about use of mobiles by kids.

In one, a psychotherapist said she was deeply concerned about how her young children would grow up in a world where they would be exposed to highly sexualised material online from as early as five or six years of age. An email said: “What is the government plan to protect our children from this terrible threat? This country has a bad record when it comes to protection of women and children.” Another parent pleaded for the department to “give our kids back their childhood,” saying their access to smartphones needed to be curtaile





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI offers to take control of Telegraph and SpectatorRedBird IMI, an investment group backed by Abu Dhabi, has offered to take control of the Telegraph and Spectator to repay the debt owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Banking Group. The deal also involves International Media Investments and aims to bring the newspapers out of receivership.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Israeli air strikes kill dozens in Gaza as UN calls for ceasefireIsraeli air strikes on residential areas in south Gaza have killed at least 47 Palestinians, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israeli military calls for evacuation of Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military has called on the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to evacuate, claiming that a Hamas command centre is located under the building. However, Hamas and hospital staff deny this claim.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Calls for dedicated support workers in all domestic violence refuges in IrelandA report on a project at MwRefuge that provides children in the domestic violence refuge with support workers has led to calls for the service to be nationwide. One child said the support made them feel 'like I was special'. Read more:

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Calls for Action Against Extremist Online ContentJacinda Ardern highlights the importance of combating extremist content on the internet and discusses the Christchurch Call, a charter aimed at addressing this issue. Over 50 countries and tech companies have signed up to the agreement.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Irish Government calls for release of abducted girl in GazaThe Taoiseach has told the Dáil that Government is doing everything it can to facilitate the release of nine-year-old Emily Hand. Emily is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza. Leo Varadkar said Government was calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which needs to be observed by all sides, along with the release of hostages.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »