Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza as Netanyahu calls for further military pressure on Hamas. Wife of Irish-Palestinian citizen in Gaza makes plea to Government to secure family’s release. But the militants have said they will not discuss freeing any more of those captured when they attacked southern Israel on October 7th while Israel continues the all-out war on Gaza it unleashed in response. With no signs of compromise, the violence intensified.

Israeli missile strikes against a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas Aqsa radio said, quoting the director of the health ministry. Health officials were not available for immediate comment but a medic said dozens people had been killed or wounded in the Shebab family home and others nearby that were also hit. An Israeli air force attack helicopter fires a missile while flying over the northern Gaza Strip near the border with southern Israel on December 17t





Israel Expects to Recover First Hostages Freed from Gaza by HamasIsrael expects to recover the first hostages being freed from Gaza by Hamas tomorrow under a foreign mediated deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Tunnel in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military has discovered a tunnel in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, which Hamas uses to block Israeli forces from entering their command centers and underground assets.

Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearThe chief of Hamas has stated that the Palestinian militant group is close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, as the assault on Gaza continues. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.

Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for hostage release is in final stagesA Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been," a source briefed on the talks has said. The deal brokers the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody, the source said.

