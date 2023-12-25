Former Dunnes Stores CEO Dies on Trip to Dubai

Mr Dunne, the former Dunnes Stores chief executive who was ousted from that company and later built up a chain of well-known gyms, died on a trip to Dubai. A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said it was aware of the death of an Irish national in the country. Born on March 11th, 1949, in Co Cork, Mr Dunne was a former director of Dunnes Stores, which was founded by his father, Ben snr.

He played a leading role in the growth of the supermarket empire and became one of Ireland’s best-known business figures. Payments made by Mr Dunne to two senior politicians, former taoiseach Charles Haughey and former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry, led to his departure from Dunnes Stores. In 1981, on his way to visit a company store in Newry, Mr Dunne was kidnapped by the IRA, and reports at the time suggested IR£1.5 million was paid in a ransom and that it was arranged by Charles Haughey who was said to have asked businessman Patrick Gallagher to contribute mone





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Compromise deal reached at UN climate talks in DubaiA landmark agreement reached at Cop28 calling on countries to accelerate a global shift away from fossil fuels this decade has been broadly welcomed throughout the world.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Solicitor Convicted of Stealing €18m from Financial InstitutionsA former solicitor has been found guilty of stealing almost €18m from six financial institutions, 16 years after his property and financial dealings were exposed. The Lynn case, which lasted for two trials and a total of 24 weeks, concluded with Lynn being convicted on 10 of the 21 charges against him. The jury could not reach a verdict on the remaining 11 counts. During the trial, Lynn alleged secret property deals with senior Irish bankers, shocking the prosecution and trial judge.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Saturdays Singer's Throuple Rumours and Memorable Irish News Stories of 2023A former Saturdays singer was rumored to be engaged in a throuple, leading to a rollercoaster of pop culture events in 2023. Memorable Irish news stories include the viral fame of a teenager, a dramatic rescue at sea, and the release of a book by a popular figure.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy paid €12,500 a month for radio servicesRyan Tubridy, former RTÉ presenter, was paid €12,500 a month for his radio services in the three months leading up to his departure from the station. The payments cover a period from June to August when he was mostly off the air due to controversy over his under-declared pay.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in Trial of Woman Accused of Murdering Former LoverA woman who denies murdering her former lover broke down in tears on Monday afternoon when a jury failed to agree a verdict following her month-long trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former FAI Chairman Refuses to Apologise for Sanctioning Payments to CEOFormer FAI chairman Roy Barrett refuses to apologise for sanctioning payments to chief executive Jonathan Hill, despite the decision leading to €6.8 million in Government funding being temporarily withheld.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »