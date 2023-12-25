Avoiding Grumpy Lethargy During Christmas

By all means, relax and unwind this Christmas (we all deserve it after making it through the year) but avoid edging towards grumpy lethargy with these tips. Let’s be honest, the Christmas ‘slump’ is one of the best things about this time of year. You know the feeling well; you’re passed out on the couch from a severe food coma, sitting in your cosies, quite sure that you won’t be leaving the house for the outside world (how dare anyone suggest such a thing) for at least a week.

Constant days of this can have their downsides, however. There are only so many days a week you can justify wearing your Christmas PJs and eating non-stop turkey sandwiches (10 days in a row is probably a bit much). I think what starts to hinder my enjoyment of freedom over the festive period is that I always feel a little stalled out, a little stagnant. I do a lot of sitting around, a lot of snacking and a lot of sleeping (as we all should), but then I invariably feel like I’ve wasted all this time – and even though it’s free time (and brilliant), I still feel like I should have utilised it mor





