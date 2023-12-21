Former Solicitor Convicted of Stealing €18m from Financial Institutions

Former solicitor has been convicted of stealing almost €18m from six financial institutions, 16 years after his boom-era property and financial dealings came to light. Now, 16 years after the alleged crimes and after two trials spanning a combined total of 24 weeks, the Lynn case is finally at an end. He was found guilty on 10 of the 21 charges against him. The jury deliberated for more than six hours across two days but were unable to agree on the remaining 11 counts on the indictment.

The first Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial, which took place in the spring of 2022, was heavily laden with financial detail and was often dull until Lynn took the stand and alleged he had been involved in secret property deals with senior Irish bankers. Lynn took the stand 13 weeks into this trial and “stunned” the prosecution and trial judge with allegations he had permission from the banks to take out multiple mortgages on the same properties





