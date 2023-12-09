Former FAI Chairman Refuses to Apologise for Sanctioning Payments to CEO

Former FAI chairman Roy Barrett is questioned by PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly during the FAI AGM at the Radisson Blu hotel in Booterstown. The FAI AGM instantly became a standoff between general assembly delegates and Roy Barrett, the association’s former chairperson, who has admitted to sanctioning payments to chief executive Jonathan Hill.
Barrett refused to apologise for paying Hill €20,500 to cover commuting costs and cash for holidays not taken, despite a discovery by the Sport Ireland-Kosi audit prompted the CEO to repay the FAI in full. Barrett signed off on the payments to “retain, motivate and incentivise” Hill despite the decision leading to €6.8 million in Government funding being temporarily withheld. “I don’t apologise for the decision,” said Barrett. “I believe it was the right decision. I still think it was, I believe I had the authority to make the decision
