Former Deputy Chairman of An Bord Pleanála Spared Prison Sentence

The former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála has been spared a prison sentence, following a successful appeal against the severity of the penalties imposed on him for making false or misleading declarations of interest to the State planning appeals board. Paul Hyde, 51, had been given two two-month prison sentences after he pleaded guilty at the District Court in June.

This morning at his appeal against the severity of the prison sentences at the Circuit Court in Cork, Judge Colin Daly sentenced Hyde to three months in jail on each count, but suspended both sentences in their entirety. He also imposed fines totalling €6,000. Hyde's senior counsel, Tom Creed, told Judge Daly at this morning's appeal hearing that Hyde accepted his failure to declare properties he owned in his declarations of interest to An Bord Pleanála. But, he said Hyde had not benefitted or gained from his failure and he had suffered both reputationally and through his resignation from his salaried position as Deputy Chairman of An Bord Pleanál

