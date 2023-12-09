Harry Byrne set for first Champions Cup start after three-year wait

Ciarán Kennedy HARRY BYRNE WAS meant to get his chance three years ago. The exciting young out-half was minutes away from making his first Champions Cup start in a December 2020 home clash with Northampton before pulling up with a back injury. At the time, it felt desperately unlucky for a player who was really beginning to knock on the door and the setback proved a costly one.

He now has seven Champions Cup appearances off the bench to his name but tomorrow he finally starts in the competition for the first time as Leinster visit La Rochelle, getting the vote of confidence ahead of Ciarán Frawley, who provides cover on the bench. This may only be round one of the new European season but with Frawley impressing at 10 recently and Sam Prendergast also pushing through, it’s fair to say this is the biggest game of Byrne’s career. While still just 24, Byrne has been on the scene for some time no





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stuart Byrne: Excitement of FAI Cup final day can be replicated more regularlyNow is the time to push for more as the domestic game grows and grows

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Athlone Town crowned Women's FAI Cup champions for the first timeAthlone Town emerged as the champions of the Women's FAI Cup for the first time after a thrilling encounter against Shelbourne. The match ended in a penalty shootout, with Athlone eventually coming out on top. Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were the heroes of the game, scoring crucial goals. Athlone had previously defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties in their cup run.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Connacht suffer disappointing defeat in Champions Cup openerConnacht opened their Champions Cup campaign with a concerningly flat display, losing 41-5 to Bordeaux-Begles. The team never looked capable of troubling their visitors and were their own worst enemy at times.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Champions Cup: La Rochelle v LeinsterLa Rochelle and Leinster face each other in the Champions Cup pool match. The loser is not doomed to go out of the tournament. Both teams have had previous narrow defeats against each other. The match is being embraced by Cullen as a way to test their abilities.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

La Vila International Rugby Cup: A Second Chance for Non-World Cup TeamsThe La Vila International Rugby Cup is taking place in Villajoyosa, Spain, featuring USA, Canada, Brazil, and the hosts. This competition provides an opportunity for non-World Cup teams to showcase their skills and aim for future World Cup participation.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster's Ross Byrne Injured in Match Against MunsterLeinster's Ross Byrne suffers injury in early minutes of match against Munster, leaving the team with limited options. Ciarán Frawley steps in as replacement.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »