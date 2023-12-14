Compromise deal reached at UN climate talks in Dubai

A landmark agreement reached at Cop28 calling on countries to accelerate a global shift away from fossil fuels this decade has been broadly welcomed throughout the world. The compromise deal reached at the UN climate talks in Dubai also calls on countries to scale up cuts in carbon emissions and to quit adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere entirely by mid-century.

The deal, brokered by Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also chief executive of UAE state oil company Adnoc, recognises “the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”. The Paris Agreement, the global roadmap for tackling the climate crisis, has been considerably strengthened by the outcom





