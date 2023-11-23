Fire risk at Stardust nightclub was 'pretty horrendous', inquest hears

The “fire risk” at the Stardust nightclub was deemed “pretty horrendous” by an insurance company’s fire-surveyor weeks before a blaze caused the deaths of 48 people at the north Dublin venue in 1981, inquests into the deaths have heard. Richard Williams, who worked for Hibernian Insurance (now Aviva) from 1961 to 1997, told Dublin coroner’s court on Wednesday he recommended turning down insurance cover to the Stardust in 1979 and 1981.

“This involved checking on construction, linings, etc but did not include patron safety. I duly reported on the fire risk, which I deemed as pretty horrendous, and recommended that we did not quote, so it was turned down agai





