Fire risk at Stardust nightclub was 'pretty horrendous', inquest hears

The “fire risk” at the Stardust nightclub was deemed “pretty horrendous” by an insurance company’s fire-surveyor weeks before a blaze caused the deaths of 48 people at the north Dublin venue in 1981, inquests into the deaths have heard. Richard Williams, who worked for Hibernian Insurance (now Aviva) from 1961 to 1997, told Dublin coroner’s court on Wednesday he recommended turning down insurance cover to the Stardust in 1979 and 1981.
“This involved checking on construction, linings, etc but did not include patron safety. I duly reported on the fire risk, which I deemed as pretty horrendous, and recommended that we did not quote, so it was turned down agai
Stardust survivor says fire like 'looking into hell'A survivor of the Stardust disaster has described first seeing the fire like 'looking into hell'. Christine Carr was 16-years-old at the time of the blaze and was giving evidence at the inquests into the 48 people who died in the 1981 nightclub blaze.
Eyewitness describes intense heat and panic during Stardust nightclub fireThe Stardust inquests have heard about the intense heat in the nightclub as the fire took hold and how there were 'parachutes of flames' dropping from the ceiling
