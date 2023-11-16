Eyewitness describes intense heat and panic during Stardust nightclub fire

The Stardust inquests have heard about the intense heat in the nightclub as the fire took hold and how there were 'parachutes of flames' dropping from the ceiling. Ann Horner was giving evidence today at the Dublin District Coroner's Court at the hearings into the deaths of the 48 people who died in the 1981 nightclub fire. She was 21 years old at the time and was in the club that night with her sister and friends, including Susan Morgan, 19, who died.

In court today, Ann Horner described how she initially saw the orange glow of the fire 'like a lamp', and said 'within seconds' there was a flash across the ceiling and how 'parachutes of flames' were raining down. She told the court how the smoke was black and intense and that within seconds it was hard to breathe. She said the smoke was burning her throat, chest and eyes and that when she closed her eyes, it felt as if her eyeballs were melting. 'It was that hot', she said. She said people were panicking, 'it was like a stampede' she said. 'We didn’t know where we were going.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.