Stardust nightclub deemed a fire risk by insurance company's surveyor

AN INQUEST JURY has heard that the Stardust nightclub was deemed a “pretty horrendous” fire risk by an insurance company’s fire surveyor, who noticed that “highly combustible” foam insulation was used in the construction of a room in the building. The Dublin District Coroner’s Court today heard the evidence of Richard Williams, during the inquest into the blaze that killed 48 young people when it swept through the Stardust in the early hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981.

In his original statement, which was read into the record by the court registrar, Mr Williams said he worked with Hibernian Insurance from 1961 to 1997. Until 1981, he was in underwriting. He said that in 1979, he was asked to quote for fire insurance on the Stardust, and after reading a fire survey on the premises, he declined to quote. In 1981, he was appointed a fire surveyor, and he was sent out to survey the property on behalf of an insurance company. “I duly reported on the fire risk, which I deemed as pretty horrendous and recommended that we did not quote, so it was turned down again,” he sai





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stardust victim tells of ‘clutching’ her sister’s hand as she was pulled from infernoAnother witness at the inquiry described his ongoing pain on losing his ‘best mate’ at the nightclub fire in 1981

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'We couldn't breathe' - Stardust survivor tells inquestStardust campaigner and survivor, Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the fire, has described being trampled on in the rush to get out of the burning building and how she thought she was going to die in the blaze.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust survivor says fire like 'looking into hell'A survivor of the Stardust disaster has described first seeing the fire like 'looking into hell'. Christine Carr was 16-years-old at the time of the blaze and was giving evidence at the inquests into the 48 people who died in the 1981 nightclub blaze.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust inquests: Woman recalls holding friend’s shoulders to keep from falling and being trampledChristine Carr, who was 16 at the time of fire in which 48 young people died, described breathing in smoke ‘like tyres’ as she tried to escape

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Stardust witness recalls being swept to safety by crowdThe Stardust inquests have heard how a then teenager initially escaped out of the building, and then went back in to look for her friends before being swept out again to safety by a crowd of people.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust witness recalls being swept to safety by crowdThe Stardust inquests have heard how a then teenager initially escaped out of the building, and then went back in to look for her friends before being swept out again to safety by a crowd of people.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »