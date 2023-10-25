Enda Smith selected for All-Star team

ENDA SMITH ADMITTED to The 42 this week that he thought he might be in contention of being selected but did his best to temper his hopes. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE Roscommon's Enda Smith holding his All-Star award. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE Some were assuring him that his name would be called. Those who know you best are often your most vocal supporters. And then came the list of half-forwards read out at the All-Star award ceremony on Friday night.

Paudie Clifford , Seán O’Shea and Enda Smith . Two All-Ireland finalists and a Connacht semi-finalist. Smith beat off competition from Dublin’s All-Ireland champions, Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan for a place in the selection. And in doing so, he became Roscommon’s 12th All-Star and the county’s first since Francie Grehan’s selection at centre-back in 2001. It seems his admirers were right to be hopeful on his behalf. Smith earned his place on the 2023 All-Star team despite his side not reaching a provincial final or managing to progress past the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-fina





Enda Smith becomes first All Star winner from BoyleEnda Smith, a player from Boyle GAA club, has become the first player from his club to win a GAA-GPA All Star award. Smith was pleasantly surprised to be named in the half-forward line alongside Paudie Clifford and Sean O'Shea.

