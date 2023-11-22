Paul Murray's The Bee Sting Wins Eason Novel of the Year

Paul Murray's The Bee Sting won the Eason Novel of the Year at this year's An Post Irish Book Awards. Mr Murray was alongside fellow Booker Prize Shortlist nominee Paul Lynch, as well Sebastian Barry, Anne Enright, Elaine Feeney, Claire Keegan, Claire Kilroy and Joseph O'Connor. The novelist described it as a"dream come true".

"What a wonderful honour, I mean the shortlist this year was just our the door, the talent that we have in this country is astonishing, it is really world class," Mr Murray said, adding that"it means so much to be recognised in your own country". Ahead of attending the Booker Prize Ceremony in London on Sunday he said:"I'll say it to you straight up, this is probably the craziest week of my life, two award ceremonies, that is not a typical week for me." He said he was"delighted to be travelling (to the Booker Prize Ceremony) with my friend Paul Lynch." He joked that they while they were"bitter enemies as far as the book is concerned" it was great to know"his friend and fellow Irishman" would be there.





