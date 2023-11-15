Stardust Survivor Recalls Terrifying Moments in Dublin Nightclub Fire

A STARDUST SURVIVOR who lost one of her best friends in the blaze said it felt like she was trapped in the toilets for “a lifetime” and thought she was going to die as smoke filled the room before she and two others were rescued by firemen. Another witness told the Dublin District Coroner’s Court jury today how she began to pray after becoming trapped in the nightclub and was rescued by firemen at the moment she finished reciting the Lord’s Prayer.
The inquest heard evidence today from three witnesses who were trapped in various toilets in the complex on the night of the fire, which claimed the lives of 48 young people when it broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981. Deirdre Dames was 18 at the time and attended the Stardust with her good friend Margaret Kiernan (18), who lost her life in the blaze. She told the court she had been out dancing when one of her friends pointed out the fire and said they should leave. She was heading back towards Margaret and her other friends when the DJ made an announcement about a small fire and told everyone to head for the exit
