Stardust Survivor Recalls Terrifying Moments in Dublin Nightclub Fire

A STARDUST SURVIVOR who lost one of her best friends in the blaze said it felt like she was trapped in the toilets for “a lifetime” and thought she was going to die as smoke filled the room before she and two others were rescued by firemen. Another witness told the Dublin District Coroner’s Court jury today how she began to pray after becoming trapped in the nightclub and was rescued by firemen at the moment she finished reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

The inquest heard evidence today from three witnesses who were trapped in various toilets in the complex on the night of the fire, which claimed the lives of 48 young people when it broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981. Deirdre Dames was 18 at the time and attended the Stardust with her good friend Margaret Kiernan (18), who lost her life in the blaze. She told the court she had been out dancing when one of her friends pointed out the fire and said they should leave. She was heading back towards Margaret and her other friends when the DJ made an announcement about a small fire and told everyone to head for the exit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Trapped Stardust victims used toilet water to surviveThe Stardust inquests have heard how those trapped in the burning building splashed water from the toilets onto their faces as the smoke and heat grew more intense. Deirdre Dames, a survivor, shared her experience in court.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: 12-year-old Dublin schoolboy dies by suicide in 'a moment of madness'A 12-year-old Dublin schoolboy took his own life in “a moment of madness”, an inquest has heard. The boy’s father told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that he did not believe his son’s death was planned or premeditated in any way.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Dublin football legend shows off incredible medal haulThe collection is now stored together inside a frame with the magical line - 'A part of what was Dublin ....'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTENEWS: Dublin detective found guilty of attacking man in barA Dublin -based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident took place at Café en Seine in Dublin in December 2019 and was captured on the bar's security camera system.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Dublin-based Garda Detective Found Guilty of Assaulting Man in BarA Dublin -based garda detective has been found guilty of assaulting a man in a crowded bar after the man claimed he was taking selfies and not recording the officer and his colleagues. The incident occurred at Café en Seine in Dublin on 11 December 2019. The detective, Robert Hennessy, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a GSOC investigation. The assault was captured on the bar's security camera system.

Source: rtenews | Read more »