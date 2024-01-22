English Journalist Found Guilty of Notorious Murder in France

Ian Bailey, an English journalist, has been found guilty in France of a notorious murder in Ireland. Bailey's father sold his butcher's shop and the family moved around England. They eventually settled in Hucclecote near Gloucester, where Ian attended school and excelled in sports. He developed an interest in journalism after a chance encounter with a reporter on a family holiday. In a High Court case, Bailey mentioned being inspired by the Watergate scandal.

He also made headlines in the Gloucester Citizen for a story about firefighters dealing with a swarm of bees





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uncle challenges Ian Bailey over knowledge of murdered filmmaker's movementsIan Bailey has been challenged to explain how he knew about the movements of murdered French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) on the weekend she was killed in 1996.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Main Suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Dies of Suspected Heart AttackIan Bailey, the prime suspect in the murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996, has passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack. Passersby tried to help him before paramedics arrived, but he was declared dead at the hospital. It is uncertain if a postmortem examination will be carried out due to his prior heart issues.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Selection of Old and Modern Films for the Holiday SeasonChoose from a selection box of old staples such as It’s A Wonderful Life and The Big Sleep and modern marvels such as Wolfwalkers and May December. Todd Haynes’s grimly comedic film about the aftermath of an abuse scandal casts Natalie Portman as an actor researching the life of an ex-con played by Julianne Moore. Cartoon Saloon has developed into a phenomenon in the Irish entertainment industry over the past decade and a half. This historical drama is among the most visceral and dynamic of the studio’s animations. It is set in Kilkenny during the Cromwellian massacres and finds a young girl communing with the wolves who circle her busy village. Beautifully designed. Everyone is required at least one viewing of Frank Capra’s classic fable before the season is out. Like all the best traditional Christmas films, it draws from the template of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. But it is nice George Bailey, rather than horrid Mr Potter, who passes through the Scrooge arc.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Exciting Day of Racing with Grade 1s in Ireland and the UKNo fewer than 11 race meetings take place today across Ireland and the UK, including many brilliant Grade 1s. Ran over three miles, it is one of the most famous races in the national hunt calendar. Willie Mullins would love to repeat the success of Florida Pearl in 2001 and Tornado Flyer in 2021, and he runs two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho. The English charge will be led by the defending champion Bravemansame, whose trainer, Paul Nicholls, has won the race a record 13 times. There is also Grade 1 action from Leopardstown, where Facile Vega is the hot favourite in the Racing Post Novice Chase. We will also be keeping track of events at Limerick, Down Royal and Aintree on the busiest day of the year in national hunt racing. What a day of racing! Constitution Hill showed himself to be the biggest star of national hunt racing, but the story of the day was undoubtedly the €850 horse Hewick winning the King George. Shark Hanlon has won the biggest prize of his career and it's going to be a hell of a party.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Maintaining Competitive Provincial and National Teams in Irish RugbyMaintaining competitive provincial and national teams is a balancing act for the IRFU but it has served Irish rugby well. Maybe Rassie Erasmus and South African rugby have it sussed. Unlike the vast majority of their international rivals – be they New Zealand, France, England, Ireland or even Wales, to a degree – they permit their players to play abroad, so allowing Japanese, Top 14, Premiership and Irish provinces to pick up much of the financial slack while players accumulate game time in a variety of competitions.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Prepaid cards group’s demise highlights regulatory gap in Dublin e-money hubAlmost four years later, the company had still failed to convince supervisors in Dublin that its systems and governance were up to speed. And documents filed with the High Court this week – as the company raised the white flag – show PCSIL was also in the crosshairs of financial authorities in France and Spain. Prepaid cards have been around since the 1990s. But this segment of the financial world, which facilitates cashless shopping and digital transactions for people who do not have access to other forms of electronic payments such as standard debit or credit cards, has been growing rapidly in recent years – accelerated by the pandemic. The parent of PCSIL was set up in 2008 by Navan native Noel Moran and his wife Valerie, originally working from the kitchen table of their London apartment in Paddington. US-based Allied Market Research estimated in a report last year that the global prepaid card market will grow from $2.5 trillion (€2.3 trillion) in 2022 to $14.2 trillion in 2032

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »