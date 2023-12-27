Exciting Day of Racing with Grade 1s in Ireland and the UK

No fewer than 11 race meetings take place today across Ireland and the UK, including many brilliant Grade 1s. Ran over three miles, it is one of the most famous races in the national hunt calendar. Willie Mullins would love to repeat the success of Florida Pearl in 2001 and Tornado Flyer in 2021, and he runs two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho. The English charge will be led by the defending champion Bravemansame, whose trainer, Paul Nicholls, has won the race a record 13 times.

There is also Grade 1 action from Leopardstown, where Facile Vega is the hot favourite in the Racing Post Novice Chase. We will also be keeping track of events at Limerick, Down Royal and Aintree on the busiest day of the year in national hunt racing. What a day of racing! Constitution Hill showed himself to be the biggest star of national hunt racing, but the story of the day was undoubtedly the €850 horse Hewick winning the King George. Shark Hanlon has won the biggest prize of his career and it's going to be a hell of a party





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland to Challenge UK's Legacy Act in European Court of Human RightsThe UK's Legacy Act is not compatible with international human rights legislation, and Ireland plans to challenge it in the European Court of Human Rights. This is seen as a last resort after the British government ignored concerns raised by Dublin and others.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Eileen Gleeson appointed as new head coach of Ireland's women's national teamEileen Gleeson has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland's women's national team. She led the team to six victories in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and will now lead them into the qualifying phase for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Eileen Gleeson's Coaching Journey to the Senior Ireland JobEileen Gleeson has coached some big stars on her way to the senior Ireland job, including Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn. This article highlights some of the players she has worked with and their achievements.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland Ranks High in International MetricsIreland is perceived as the third happiest and third most generous country, and the 18th best regarded country in the world. It has the highest quality of life in Europe and a low divorce rate. Ireland also excels in areas like literacy rate, life expectancy, and tertiary education.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »