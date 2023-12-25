Selection of Old and Modern Films for the Holiday Season

Choose from a selection box of old staples such as It’s A Wonderful Life and The Big Sleep and modern marvels such as Wolfwalkers and May December. Todd Haynes’s grimly comedic film about the aftermath of an abuse scandal casts Natalie Portman as an actor researching the life of an ex-con played by Julianne Moore. Cartoon Saloon has developed into a phenomenon in the Irish entertainment industry over the past decade and a half.
This historical drama is among the most visceral and dynamic of the studio’s animations. It is set in Kilkenny during the Cromwellian massacres and finds a young girl communing with the wolves who circle her busy village. Beautifully designed. Everyone is required at least one viewing of Frank Capra’s classic fable before the season is out. Like all the best traditional Christmas films, it draws from the template of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. But it is nice George Bailey, rather than horrid Mr Potter, who passes through the Scrooge arc
The Pogues' Christmas Classic Inspired by Irish-American WriterThe Pogues' Christmas classic owes its iconic name to the work of Irish-American writer J.P. Donleavy. Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and featuring Kirsty McColl is about two lovers falling between the cracks of alcoholism and drug abuse at Christmas time and still finding love for each other. The Pogues' festive hit drew on the name of an earlier play and novel by Irish-American writer, J.P. Donleavy.
