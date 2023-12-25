Selection of Old and Modern Films for the Holiday Season

Choose from a selection box of old staples such as It’s A Wonderful Life and The Big Sleep and modern marvels such as Wolfwalkers and May December. Todd Haynes’s grimly comedic film about the aftermath of an abuse scandal casts Natalie Portman as an actor researching the life of an ex-con played by Julianne Moore. Cartoon Saloon has developed into a phenomenon in the Irish entertainment industry over the past decade and a half.

This historical drama is among the most visceral and dynamic of the studio’s animations. It is set in Kilkenny during the Cromwellian massacres and finds a young girl communing with the wolves who circle her busy village. Beautifully designed. Everyone is required at least one viewing of Frank Capra’s classic fable before the season is out. Like all the best traditional Christmas films, it draws from the template of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. But it is nice George Bailey, rather than horrid Mr Potter, who passes through the Scrooge arc





The Pogues' Christmas Classic Inspired by Irish-American WriterThe Pogues' Christmas classic owes its iconic name to the work of Irish-American writer J.P. Donleavy. Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and featuring Kirsty McColl is about two lovers falling between the cracks of alcoholism and drug abuse at Christmas time and still finding love for each other. The Pogues' festive hit drew on the name of an earlier play and novel by Irish-American writer, J.P. Donleavy.

Christmas Time in the KitchenThe author expresses their love for Christmas and the joy of cooking during this time of year, with a focus on indulging in rich flavors and trying new recipes.

Exciting Collaboration with Trish Deseine and NEFFTrish Deseine’s Christmas Menu For Seasonal Entertaining will get you in the festive mood, with her French-inspired dishes and delectable cocktails! See recipes... Neff_Ireland TrishDeseine NEFF NEFFpassion SlideandHide Kitchen Homemade Recipe

73-year-old widow transforms her life through exercise and finds love againA 73-year-old widow who was overweight until she lost five stone in her 50s, transforming herself from “Mrs Blobby to The Green Goddess”, has said exercise has “changed her life” – and she has recently found love again through her work as a fitness coach.

Dijon Christmas Market: A Magical Festive CelebrationEvery Christmas, the city of Dijon celebrates tradition and gussies itself with beautiful lights to welcome festive celebrations. The market runs from December 2 – January 7 and showcases a wide variety of local artisan products perfect for Christmas gifting

