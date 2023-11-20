Businessman and Gym Owner Ben Dunne Dies from Heart Attack in Dubai

Ben Dunne, a popular businessman and gym owner, passed away from a massive heart attack while on holiday in Dubai. His wife was not with him on this trip. Dunne, known for his love of golf, was a member of several prestigious clubs. He had recently focused on turning his gym business around.





Former director of Dunnes Stores, Ben Dunne, has passed away at the age of 74 in Dubai. Dunne, who survived a kidnapping by the IRA in 1981, was known for his role in the growth of Dunnes Stores and later establishing a chain of gyms. His payments to politicians led to his departure from the retail empire.

Tributes have been paid to Irish businessman Ben Dunne, who has died at the age of 74. He was a former boss of the Dunnes Stores empire and was seen as a giant of Irish business. However, he was embroiled in controversy during his lifetime, including being arrested in Florida in 1992 and admitting to making payments to former taoiseach Charles Haughey. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed their sadness and condolences.

Ben Dunne: The Rise and Controversies of an Irish Businessman
Ben Dunne's life had more than its fair shares of ups and downs, writes RTÉ's Business Editor Will Goodbody. A larger-than-life character, he was one of Ireland's most prominent and recognisable businessmen for around four decades

Businessman and former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne has died suddenly while on holiday in Dubai. He was known for his role in Dunnes Stores and later for running a chain of gyms. Tributes have been paid to him by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Ben Dunne: The Ruthless Salesman
A look into the life of Ben Dunne, a salesman known for his ruthless tactics and charismatic presence.

