Richard Dunne reckons Roy keane isn't Ireland's greatest-ever player

Richard Dunne doesn't believe that Roy Keane is the greatest Ireland player ever, instead choosing Paul McGrath.

But Dunne favoured Paul McGrath as his greatest of all time and namechecked some other Ireland greats. "He was a player I always looked up to and I considered him not only Ireland's greatest player, but also the best one in the English First Division. I played with Damien Duff, Roy Keane, and Robbie Keane, and they were all world-class, too. Robbie Keane scored 68 goals for Ireland, and not many countries have a scorer with a tally like that. Robbie did it in a side that didn't win trophies or qualify for many tournaments, too.

And Dunne reckons Evan Ferguson is in line for a big money move and wants to see him at Manchester City "I'm sure Brighton will help him move on when he feels the time is right. He'll have the pick of all the top clubs when he does! You rarely get young players as versatile as him. I think it's too soon for him at the moment, but it won't be long before it's time to move on. headtopics.com

Former Ireland WNT star recalls when Roy Keane blasted the playersAnalysis of the Ireland women's team is more honest these days, says former international and Underdogs star Méabh De Búrca Read more ⮕

Viewers demand Richard Madeley be taken off air after MND commentsGood Morning Britain viewers have once again slammed Richard Madeley – this time for his insensitive comments about Motor Neurone Disease. Read more ⮕

Richard Quinn’s Moncler collection is here – and these leggings are dividing the officeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Richard Colwell: Budget 2024 fails to deliver hoped-for bounce for government partiesOverriding feeling in the Business Post/Red C poll is that the budget didn't meet voters’ expectations Read more ⮕

Roads 'not safe' for cyclists in IrelandThe Transport Minister has said that Irish roads are not safe for children to walk or cycle to school on. Eamon Ryan even said that our roads aren’t even ... Read more ⮕

New census figures indicate dwindling Catholic influence in IrelandThe latest census figures have revealed the dwindling control of Catholicism in Ireland, with a 10% drop of those identifying with the religion. Read more ⮕