All Blacks 11-12 South Africa recap and result as Springboks retain World Cup

South Africa have become the first country to win four Rugby World Cups after edging out New Zealand 12-11 in an epic final at the Stade de France.

It was pure chaos from the first moment to the last. Within two minutes All Blacks back-rower Shannon Frizell was sent to the bin for a neck roll that ruled Mbongeni Mbonambi out of the rest of the game.

The veteran fly-half stretched the lead to six during Frizell's time in the bin before Richie Mo'unga finally kicked New Zealand's first points from the penalty tee after 16 minutes. But the Springboks responded brilliantly through the boot of Pollard to make it a six-point game again. headtopics.com

But Ian Foster's side stood up to the adversity and turned what was threatening to be a one-sided game into a titanic struggle between two quality sides. Mo'unga's kick gave New Zealand some hope and left it 12-6 at the break.

The game turned on its head moments later when Kolisi was sent to the bin for a head-on-head clash with Ardie Savea. The Boks skipper avoided red on review, but during his time on the sidelines, the All Blacks piled on the pressure. headtopics.com

But the All Blacks came back again and when Beauden Barrett stole pounced on a loose ball after a Tele'a break, the gap was reduced to the minimum. Pollard saw a drop-goal blocked down in the dying embers of the game, and while Barrett and co threatened to get the final score needed to win the game, the Boks clung on for the win and the Webb Ellis trophy.ALL BLACKS KNOCK IT ON AT THE 22. Savea tried an offload. It will be a South African scrum with 23 seconds to play 22 metres out. All Blacks need to go all out in the scrum and try turn it over or get a penalty.Forward pass from New Zealand. Scrum South Africa on the 10 metre line.

