5 key GAA club county final storylines to watch out for today

Mayo Just shy of two decades ago, a very different kind of GAA book came across our desk with ‘Ireland’s Professional Amateurs.’
Two years later he returned for a year with the idea of following some trends and bringing stories back. One was the rise of Ballina Stephenites. There are parallels with Breaffy. It could be argued that they are the Mayo, of Mayo club football with a long list of final appearances and no championships.
We have Kilmacud Crokes winning out in Dublin. Moycullen keeping the show on the road in Galway. Kilcoo winning their 11th title from 12 in Down and the usual suspects emerging in Kilkenny and Limerick.
Glen only won their first Derry title in 2021 with victory over Slaughtneil, but they backed it up last year with another final win over their neighbours. This Sunday, it’s Magherafelt in the final against Glen. They won it in 2019 and lost the final in 2020 to Slaughtneil. Spoiler alert; they like to bring everyone behind the ball when they don’t have it.
They have suffered a catalogue of disappointments since then, losses arriving in all different shapes – 2015 final replay, 2018 semi-final second replay, 2020 final (delayed to the summer of 2021 due to Covid), then semi-finals in 2021 and 2022.
Tipperary There is a familiar factor at play on Tipperary county final day. For the third year on the spin, a replay is necessary to identify the champions, while the 2020 decider also went as far as extra-time before producing a victor.