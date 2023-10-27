Viewers demand Richard Madeley be taken off air after MND comments

Many have asked that Madeley is taken off after he made a series of comments while discussing a new Coronation Street storyline which involves a character being diagnosed with MND.Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman, on the ITV soap, featured on GMB alongside Sam Hayden-Harler, who was diagnosed with MND back when he was 35.

Sam has been helping Peter get into character for the role and on GMB Richard Madeley wanted to learn just how Sam’s been helping out – but went about it in the worst possible way.

Madeley’s co-host, Kate Garraway quickly intercepted saying: “No, no, not quite like that” to which Madeley responded: “He has been a very big help to the storyline.” While many believed the worst was surely over, towards the end of their chat, Madeley made another insensitive comment, saying of Stephen Hawking, who famously had MND: “He lived decades beyond expectation.”if he teaches people how to walk as if they have the disease. Jesus Christ. 2023 and we still have this gobshite on TV.Fans were quick to comment on the exceptionally awkward interview, with one writing: “Madeley needs to be taken off air. He has zero tact. headtopics.com

Another said: “Did Richard just say ‘Does he go to your dressing room and say you have to walk like this?”A third said: “Richard Madeley has the sensitivity of a wrecking ball! Why do the powers that be at #GMB allow this idiot anywhere near such sensitive topics??”Ryan Tubridy drops out of making first public appearance since pay scandal

