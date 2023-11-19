Irish Businessman Ben Dunne Dies at 74

Tributes have been paid to Irish businessman Ben Dunne, who has died at the age of 74. He was a former boss of the Dunnes Stores empire and was seen as a giant of Irish business. However, he was embroiled in controversy during his lifetime, including being arrested in Florida in 1992 and admitting to making payments to former taoiseach Charles Haughey. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald expressed their sadness and condolences.





🏆13. thejournal_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Irish Businessman Ben Dunne Dies at 74Former director of Dunnes Stores, Ben Dunne, has passed away at the age of 74 in Dubai. Dunne, who survived a kidnapping by the IRA in 1981, was known for his role in the growth of Dunnes Stores and later establishing a chain of gyms. His payments to politicians led to his departure from the retail empire.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Richard Dunne reckons Roy keane isn't Ireland's greatest-ever playerDunne chose another Ireland legend top of the list of greatest-ever Irish players.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Tributes paid to Irish woman Denise Morgan fatally shot in New YorkDenise Morgan found unresponsive in apartment as New York police statement notes ‘firearm recovered in vicinity’ of deceased male (33)

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Tributes paid to Irish mum of one found dead in New York last weekendTributes and support have come in for the family of Denise Morgan, 39, of Tullyallen in Drogheda, who died in New York over the weekend in a tragic murder suicide

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

HERDOTİE: Tributes pour in for Irish firefighter who served during 9/11Tributes are pouring in for a 'brave and dedicated' firefighter from Co. Mayo who worked to save the lives of those devastated by the events of 9/11.

Source: Herdotie | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »