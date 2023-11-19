Former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne dies at 74

Businessman and former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne has died at the age of 74. RTÉ News understands that Mr Dunne died suddenly while holidaying in Dubai. He is survived by his wife Mary and four children. Mr Dunne was best known for being a former director of Dunnes Stores supermarkets and more recently he ran a chain of gyms around the country. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has lead tributes to Mr Dunne, saying:"I was deeply saddened to hear that Ben Dunne has died.

"A constituent of mine in Castleknock and a local employer, I met Ben many times. He really was larger than life. "Among other things, he pioneered the fitness industry in Ireland first with Westpoint and then Ben Dunne Gyms. "He led a life less ordinary and in turn he made some mistakes in life. The best people do. "He never allowed that to defeat him or hold him back. He touched the lives of tens of thousands who will mourn his loss." The youngest of six children, the businessman was born into the Dunnes Stores family empire led by his father Ben Dunne senior and was initially seen as the future of the compan





