Irish Businessman Ben Dunne Dies at 74

Former director of Dunnes Stores survived kidnapping by IRA in 1981, was ousted from retail empire following payments to politicians and established chain of gyms. Irish businessman Ben Dunne has died aged 74. He is understood to have died in Dubai. A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said that the department was aware of the death of an Irish national in Dubai. Born on March 11th, 1949, in Co Cork, Dunne was a former director of Dunnes Stores, which was founded by his father, Ben snr.

He played a leading role in the growth of the supermarket empire and became one of Ireland’s best-known business figures. Payments made by Dunne to two senior politicians, former taoiseach Charles Haughey and former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry, led to his departure from Dunnes Stores. He later moved into the fitness industry, building a chain of well-known gyms. “I’m going to miss him in a way I can’t even describe in words,” his son Robert said in a tribute quoted on the Extra.ie website. “My dad is dead. He had a massive heart attack and just didn’t make it. Simple as that





