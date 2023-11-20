Ben Dunne: The Ruthless Salesman

Despite it all he was always a salesman. It was what he was born to do. And he was absolutely ruthlessWhen I first met Ben Dunne as he burst through the door of the green room behind the scenes of an ill-fated television programme we both worked on almost 16 years ago, such was his instantly recognisable and almost cartoonish presence it was as if a fictional character had come to life.
The programme, called Highly Recommended, had a premise which saw a panel of judges - including myself and Dunne - pitched money saving ideas. If an idea won our approval, the contestant went home with €1,000.My fellow judge was always affable behind the scenes, but more so before the cameras. A contestant’s notion had to be truly terrible for him not to give it the thumbs up, and at all times he was playing to the gallery. While he feigned tough talking in the early discussions about the ideas brought to the table, he loved nothing more than giving a money saving plan the green light to the cheers of the studio audienc
Former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne dies at 74Businessman and former Dunnes Stores boss Ben Dunne has died suddenly while on holiday in Dubai. He was known for his role in Dunnes Stores and later for running a chain of gyms. Tributes have been paid to him by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Ben Dunne: The Rise and Controversies of an Irish BusinessmanBen Dunne's life had more than its fair shares of ups and downs, writes RTÉ's Business Editor Will Goodbody. A larger-than-life character, he was one of Ireland’s most prominent and recognisable businessmen for around four decades
