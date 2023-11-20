Stock Design: A Retail Success Story in Dublin

Brendan Fagan, who founded Stock Design 50 years ago, with his sister Anne Bell, who brought French children's brand Jacadi, now run by her daughter Suzanne (right), to Dublin 30 years ago. Buying a building on a then rundown city street was the making of what has become a retail destination for cooks and homemakers. Brendan Fagan first opened Stock Design in South William Street 50 years ago. It moved a couple of years later to lease number 34 South King Street.

At the time, it had already attracted a loyal customer base for what was then a unique product range. “It was very hard to import goods into Ireland back in those days. There was an opportunity in Dublin,” said Fagan, who recalls selling “tens of thousands” of PVC coated sari aprons, printed with different designs from Bovril to Guinness. “Everybody in the country must have had one. We made it to the centre pages, albeit with a kitchen apron. It really took off from there,” he said, adding that he would personally travel to the UK each month to seek out stock and ferry it hom





🏆 6. IrishTimesBiz » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin Airport passenger cap needed to 'allow North Dublin people to sleep'The current cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport is needed to “allow the people of North Dublin to sleep at night”, an MEP has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Flutter to de-list from Dublin stock exchange early next year in latest blow to EuronextCurrently, Flutter’s primary listing is on the London stock exchange with a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Flutter to delist from Dublin stock exchangeCompany will maintain dual listing in London

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Latest ISEQ entrant cites regulatory ease and convenience for choiceAquila European Renewables listed on the Dublin stock exchange this month, despite concerns over its prospects

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Man (70s) arrested after gun seized in west DublinGun and ammunition were found during search in Saggart, west Dublin, on Sunday

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »