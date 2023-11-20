A Funny Encounter on the Street

A funny thing happened last week. It was the evening, the weakest part of the day for me and the craving for a drink was strong. I was walking on the footpath, passing bars and cafés full of people socialising or, in other words, drinking. Crowds were spilling out on to the street, talking loudly, laughing heartily, the life and soul of the party. In that moment, I wondered how many of them would stop at one or two drinks and go home? Most of them I would say.

I envied them their ease and contentment at drinking alcohol. I know I would have gone home and opened a bottle if there wasn’t one already opened. I didn’t know when to stop. Or, if I did, I couldn’t. My years as a Catholic priest were a long winter of discontent - until Pope Francis arrived David Norris’s life in politics: ‘People had the idea that gay people are monstrous. I wanted them to see the human’ So, it was ironic that sitting on the DART later, still trying to quash the craving for alcohol, a drunk man would start trying to converse with me. He was the real deal, he even had the bottle in the brown paper ba





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Am Not an AlcoholicI Am Not an Alcoholic: Not drinking alcohol appears to be socially unacceptable in Ireland, via IT_HealthPlus

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Women in Sport: Galway Just Clinch Victory In Epic Encounter With OffalyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

‘It Was Hard To Concentrate’ – Ed Sheeran Reveals Close Encounter With Christina AguileraThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Lionel Messi teammate feels 'like he's in video game' after training encounterThe brilliance of the legendary Lionel Messi has been plain to see for youngster Tyler Hall, who has provided a rare piece of insight into what it is like to share a pitch with the World Cup winner

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Mission: A Documentary on John Chau's Fatal Encounter with an Uncontacted TribeThe Mission is a new documentary that delves into the story of John Chau, an evangelical Christian who was killed while trying to bring the gospel to an 'uncontacted' tribe in North Sentinel. The film aims to provide understanding and context to Chau's actions.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Former Love Island couple's awkward encounter goes viralThe pair, who dated in 2019 after leaving Love Island together, were reunited on Love Island The Games.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »